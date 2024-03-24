×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Hardik Pandya shouts at Rohit Sharma, rudely orders him to take field position during GT vs MI-WATCH

During the GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya was seen giving a loud instruction to former MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai Indians' new captain Hardik Pandya was seen instructing his former MI skipper Rohit Sharma during the GT vs MI match in IPL 2024. In the clip that is making waves on social media, Pandya can be seen stationing Sharma at a particular field position. Sharma followed the orders of his captain and ran towards the point he was asked to cover.

Also Read | IPL 2024, GT vs MI Live Score & Updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya gives a loud command to Rohit Sharma

After being appointed as the new chief of the Mumbai Indians squad, Hardik Pandya has quickly accustomed to the role. He was quite busy and vocal throughout the Gujarat Titans' innings. Subsequently, as the captain set the field, there came a situation when Hardik Pandya was seen loudly instructing Rohit Sharma to cover the boundary region. The clip showcases Sharma first making sure whether it is him who has been assigned the job, and after getting the nod from the captain, he was observed following the directive. Have a look at the short video, which is going viral on social media.

Also Read | Trent Boult leaves Padikkal flabbergasted with a traditional set-up

GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya welcomed with 'boos' at the Narendra Modi Stadium

After leading the team to a memorable trophy-winning season in 2022, and taking them to the final in 2023, Hardik Pandya returned to the home of Gujarat Titans. The fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium were not pleased to see the sight of Pandya in the opposition's outfit and welcomed him with loud "boos" during the toss. Pandya was "booed" again when he decided to start the bowling for his team. The Ahmedabad crowd also hurled chants of "Rohit, Rohit". It should be noted that Rohit Sharma is a former captain of Mumbai Indians and under his purview, the team won 5 IPL trophies.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

