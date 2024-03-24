Advertisement

Trent Bolt once again strikes with the new ball during the powerplay overs. The Kiwi bowler this time trapped Devdutt Padikkal with a traditional fast bowler set-up. Chasing 194 in match number 4 of the IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants are struggling for air as RR have cornered them in all positions.

Trent Boult left Devdutt Padikkal flabbergasted

One of the ploys that yielded RR has come from Trent Boult. Having taken the wicket of Quinton de Kock already, Boult was relentless in his pursuit and snared away with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal as well in his second over. It was the first delivery of the 3rd over, Boult banged in short, the length and speed left Padikkal flabbergasted. The ball hit his helmet and due to the impact, a covering inside the helmet also spewed out. The medic immediately marched onto the field and checked for a possible concussion. However, everything was hail and hearty from the end of the batter. To the trouble of Padikkal, he had no answers for the next delivery of Boult as it pierced through the gap and moved his middle stump. Here's the picture that suggests how hard Devdutt Padikkal was hit on the helmet.

ᴛʜᴇ ʟᴇꜰᴛ ᴀʀᴍ ʀᴀᴍᴘᴀɴᴛ 🎯



Trent Boult & Nandre Burger get 3️⃣ wickets in the power play for @rajasthanroyals 🙌@klrahul & @HoodaOnFire with the rebuilding 💪



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱



Follow the match ▶️https://t.co/MBxM7IvOM8… pic.twitter.com/YKi85fVcrM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

IPL 2024: RR have stronghold over LSG

Earlier in the match, Sanju Samson inspired Rajasthan Royals to put on a mammoth total of 193 on the board. The RR captain smashed 82 runs off 52 balls. His innings included 6 maximums and 3 boundaries, which subsequently put Rajasthan in the driver's seat. Following the batters, the rest of the onus has been taken by the bowlers, specifically Trent Boult and Nandre Burger. As per the latest score update, Lucknow Super Giants are reeling at 57/3 after 7 overs. KL Rahul is in the middle and he is getting valuable support from Deepak Hooda.

