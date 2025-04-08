Harshit Rana Delivers Cold Send-Off, Sends Aiden Markram Packing As Eden Gardens Stands Up To KKR Star's Brilliance | WATCH

IPL 2025: The Kolkata Knight Riders were struggling with the ball against the Lucknow Super Giants. But that is when Harshit Rana comes in clutch for the side. The Delhi-based pacer made no mistake with the dismissal of LSG opener Aiden Markram. The moment was humongous, and the crowd at the Eden Gardens erupted in cheers as the Knight Riders got themselves a titanic breakthrough. At the Eden Gardens, the hosts' bowlers were seen under intense pressure as LSG openers were putting off a strong effort. But Rana opened KKR's wicket-taking account.

Harshit Rana Dishes Out A Cold Send-Off After Aiden Markram's Dismissal

The moment happened during the second ball of the 11th over when Lucknow's batters were delivering an all-out assault. Harshit Rana bowled a full outside off towards Markram, who tried to flick it off and tried to play around it. But the ball crashed into the middle stump. Aiden looked in disbelief as he missed out on consecutive half-centuries.

After the dismissal, Harshit Rana dished out a cold send-off to Markram by waving his finger, indicating him to head back to the dressing room.

LSG Openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have got themselves settled on the pitch against KKR's bowling attack. But they have delivered the start they needed against a formidable opponent who are also the defending champions.

Lucknow Super Giants Still Have The Stronghold Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to pull off three breakthroughs in the game so far. The dismissal of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Abdul Samad helped the team in shaking up the opposition. However, the LSG batters looked unfazed as they launched an agile assault against the opposition. Nicholas Pooran delivered a powerful innings to help the Super Giants score 200+ on the scoreboard.

The defending tried out every possible tactic while bowling so they could restrict LSG in a chasable total. Despite the resistance, Lucknow scored 238 at the loss of three wickets, and the Knight Riders would be chasing 239 under 20 overs.