Shardul Thakur Presented With Commemorative Jersey By LSG Upon Making His 100th Appearance In IPL

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur makes history in the Indian Premier League while being a part of the Lucknow Super Giants. The cricketer, who is often touted as 'Lord' Shardul, is making his 100th appearance in an IPL match at the iconic Eden Gardens. Thakur and the LSG are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders in a league-stage clash. Ahead of the game, a special presentation ceremony was held to honour Thakur's legacy in the Indian Premier League.

LSG Commemorate Shardul Thakur's 100 IPL Appearances With A Special Kit

In a video shared by the Indian Premier League on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], the Lucknow Super Giants were seen in a huddle and Shardul Thakur was called forward by team mentor Zaheer Khan. He presented Shardul with a special LSG jersey which had the all-rounder's name and the number 100 on it.

The entire huddle clapped for the Indian all-rounder as he set foot into a landmark feat in the cash-rich cricket league and congratulated him for the achievement. Shardul Thakur also posed for the cameras with his special kit before heading back to practice.

KKR Opt To Bowl, LSG Look Composed While Batting First

The Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants. Spencer Johnson has returned to the Knight Riders' playing XI, taking the place of Moeen Ali. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led team has made no changes for the afternoon match. The Lucknow Super Giants have a 3-2 head-to-head record over the defending champions. Both of them have won previous matches, and the anticipation at the iconic Eden Gardens will be higher than ever.