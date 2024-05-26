Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir has made a heroic comeback at KKR. After winning the IPL trophy twice as a captain, he came back and won the Kolkata Knight Riders championship as a mentor. From taking brave decisions like going all-out for Mitchell Starc in the auction to making Sunil Narine open the innings with the bat again, every call of Gautam Gambhir produced the right dividends for KKR in IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir hailed after KKR win IPL 2024

As KKR won the IPL 2024 final against SRH, Gautam Gambhir is being hailed as the hero of KKR on social media. There is a flow of reactions that has filled the sphere. Here are a few of the many.

GAUTAM GAMBHIR IS A GENIUS .

THATS THE TWEET . #KKR — Ankur Aryan (@AnkurAryan14)

At Last, Gautam Gambhir is Laughing and will Lift the IPL Trophy 🏆 #KKRvsSRH #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/YAgM3PKxkr — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07)

Gautam Gambhir played the most important innings in the 2007 World T20 final win vs Pakistan and in the 2011 WC win vs Sri Lanka. He captained KKR to their first two IPL titles and is now mentoring them to their third.



The clutchest of clutch personalities in Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/tn0AdzHUSN — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC)

Kaleshi Gautam Gambhir won Single Handedly Against Silencer Pat Cummins pic.twitter.com/KuFo6hIJX7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

Pat Cummins won everything, beat everyone and lived in his greatest prime and then he met Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/AX3Stwu3Pp — J🏏 (@Slumdog08_)

BCCI to Gautam Gambhir after KKR wins IPL tonight pic.twitter.com/wKNByKyr1A — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey)

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final here on Sunday.

Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash.

KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game.

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger.

Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump.

SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on.

First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over.

SRH could not recover from there.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 114 for 2 in 10.3 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 52 not out).

(With inputs from PTI)