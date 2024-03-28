Advertisement

In Wednesday’s thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH posted a commanding total of 277/3 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma's explosive 63 off 23 balls being the standout performance. In reply, MI put up a valiant effort but fell short, scoring 246/5 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma's match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award. SRH emerged victorious by 31 runs, showcasing a strong all-round performance. The exciting encounter left fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans come to support the ‘Overhated’ Hardik Pandya after MI vs SRH

Even though Hardik Pandya has been under fire since taking over as Mumbai Indians captain, there are some who still believe in him. The recent disaster against SunRisers Hyderabad, in which SRH scored the highest IPL total to date (277/3), brought to light the difficulties facing Pandya as captain. Irfan Pathan, a former cricket player, questioned Pandya's choices, especially the way he handled the use of top bowler Jasprit Bumrah's delayed usage. But despite the criticism, some people have come together in support of Hardik Pandya, realising the difficult task ahead of him. The game provided evidence of SRH's unrelenting power-hitting, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma spearheading the attack. Even with Pandya's impressive bat performance—24 off 20 balls—MI was unable to match SRH's enormous total. Pandya's leadership came under fire as records fell, but several voices showed support, understanding the difficulties of captaincy in the high-stakes IPL.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will aim to reclaim their winning form as they face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. With a strong squad including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and more, the Indians are poised for a competitive performance. The match presents an opportunity for players like Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah to make impactful contributions, potentially propelling Mumbai Indians, who still look for their first win in the IPL 2024.