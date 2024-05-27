Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

Robin Uthappa believes Shreyas Iyer could be the next Indian Cricket Team captain

After Shreyas Iyer led the Indian Premier League 2024 to a championship, former KKR batter Robin Uthappa has heaped respect on the captain. Iyer skillfully led the key members of KKR's coaching staff and turned in standout performances. Iyer missed the previous season's competition because of a back issue.

Given that he didn't make any major errors while captaining the team, many people feel that Iyer's leadership was undervalued. Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa praised Iyer and hinted that he might be the next leader of the team when speaking on Jio Cinema. Robin Uthppa said:

“I am going to say it here. He is going to be the future India captain. I think he is next in line, maybe even ahead of Shubman Gill. He has got the character and wherewithal to handle a team. I think there’s a lot he has learnt this season. You have got to understand that he was working with Gautam Gambhir, Chandrkant Pandit and Abhishek Nayar – three very strong personalities,” “You have to navigate your way through these strong personalities throughout the season while having your way, and learning on the run. That’s not easy to navigate through an entire IPL season while performing, giving your best and making the right calls. He has done that with utter dominance. That tells you a lot about his character and what he believes he is capable of. I think because of that, he sets himself up in the right space to be in the conversation for the next Indian captain,” "Even after going through a lot, the back injury, the World Cup snub, not getting a central contract – a lot of conjecture about what was happening with him. He barely spoke about it, I think just before the final, he touched upon it. I think that goes to show he has got his sight clear on what he is going to do for himself and the teams he plays for," "I think it’s just the beginning of the leader that we are going to see Shreyas Iyer is going to be,"

To my entire KKR family, we’ve worked tirelessly for this moment. We’ve played for each other, we’ve sacrificed so much for each other, and it’s to get our hands on this prized trophy. To the owners, management, coaching staff, my teammates and the fans, from the bottom of my… pic.twitter.com/RRRQdsNpTZ — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15)

Throughout the IPL season, Shreyas Iyer demonstrated his batting brilliance, amassing 351 runs at an astounding strike rate of 146.86 in 14 matches, including two half-centuries.