It is yet another season where Punjab Kings have failed to get going. The franchise has languished in the bottom half of the points table for numerous years. And as things stand, the 17th edition of the IPL does not look to end the misery of Punjab. While youngsters like Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma come as major revelations for the team, their senior members are looking for consistency. Among the many players, former India player Virender Sehwag is severely unimpressed with the big buy of the team and goes out to say that if he were the captain he'd never pick him.

Virender Sehwag says he would not pick Sam Curran in his team

In the IPL 2023 mini-auction, PBKS roped in Sam Curran for a whopping price of Rs. 18.50 crore. The all-rounder was expected to change the fortunes of the team but he is also yearning for consistency. Though, Curran comes as a hefty player with both bat and bowl, but Virender Sehwag says that's not enough. As per the former India opener, Curran isn't winning matches for PBKS and comes in the category of a bits-and-pieces player.

"If I was in the Punjab Kings team. I would not even pick Sam Curran in my team, neither as a batting all-rounder nor as bowling all-rounder. I would not pick him. He is not of any use if he can bowl a bit and bat a bit but doesn't win matches with both. I don't understand a bits and piece player."

Fine hitting tonight 🤩



Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone were at their best 🙌



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱



Match Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ZhjY0W03bC #TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/TNeuOKF9JN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Sam Curran in IPL 2024

So far Sam Curran has played eight matches in IPL 2024 and has made 152 runs with an average of 19. His bowling performance has been better than his batting. He has taken 11 wickets in the tournament after 8 matches.

