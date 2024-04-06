Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
'He is the GOAT': Virat Kohli breaks the internet with his fabulous ton in RR vs RCB game
Virat Kohli put on a flawless hundred against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2024. Kohli scored 113 to take RCB past the 180-run mark.
Virat Kohli put on a flawless hundred against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2024. The RCB's batting general opened the innings for his team and stayed there till the end. He went unbeaten at 113 and in the process took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the challenging total of 183.
Internet could not keep calm after witnessing Virat Kohli's hundred
Kohli has looked formidable from the start of the IPL 2024. A big innings was always hovering and on Saturday during the RR vs RCB match, Kohli did not miss and slammed yet another IPL century. 8th precisely, the most by any player in the Indian Premier League.
Witnessing Virat Kohli's century, fans on the internet could not hide their excitement as they filled the X space with the mention of Virat Kohli. Here are a few of the many reactions.
Courtesy of Virat Kohli's innings, RCB crossed the 180 mark. Will 183 be enough for RCB against RR? All to look forward to.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:35 IST
