Virat Kohli put on a flawless hundred against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2024. The RCB's batting general opened the innings for his team and stayed there till the end. He went unbeaten at 113 and in the process took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the challenging total of 183.

Internet could not keep calm after witnessing Virat Kohli's hundred

Kohli has looked formidable from the start of the IPL 2024. A big innings was always hovering and on Saturday during the RR vs RCB match, Kohli did not miss and slammed yet another IPL century. 8th precisely, the most by any player in the Indian Premier League.

Witnessing Virat Kohli's century, fans on the internet could not hide their excitement as they filled the X space with the mention of Virat Kohli. Here are a few of the many reactions.

An Appreciation Post For Virat Kohli no fans will pass without liking this Post



First to score an IPL century in #IPL2024 Another Milestone For Kohli ❤️‍🔥#RRvRCB | #KingKohlipic.twitter.com/AD6NOK0P1E — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) April 6, 2024

VIRAT KOHLI - THE ONE MAN ARMY OF RCB. 🐐



- 113* from 72 balls when there wasn't much support from other players, he is taking the team in shoulders, one knock to remember in his career. pic.twitter.com/J5qtsqVqSd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2024

Virat Kohli Scores a 100 off 67 balls ‼️

Ladies and Gentlemen, Behave.... pic.twitter.com/0OmcekGYRn — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 6, 2024

This is best hundred of all time from Virat Kohli considering the very slow pitch and opposite bowling unit #RR — shiva kumar (@shiva478) April 6, 2024

Many people are saying this a selfish knock but they have to keep in mind that if he doesn't play this RCB has been scored 150-160 runs maximum , never doubt Virat Kohli 👑 he is the goat #KingKohli #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 — Paras Bisht 🚩🚩 (@parasbisht52255) April 6, 2024

Courtesy of Virat Kohli's innings, RCB crossed the 180 mark. Will 183 be enough for RCB against RR? All to look forward to.