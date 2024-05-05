Advertisement

In a high-intensity T20 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Gujarat Titans by securing a 4-wicket win with 38 balls left. The GT posted a competitive total of 147 runs in 19.3 overs with notable contributions from Shahrukh Khan (37 off 24) and Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21). However, Faf du Plessis' explosive 64 off 23 and Virat Kohli's 42 off 27 led RCB to victory, with Mohammed Siraj named the Player of the Match for his excellent bowling performance of 2/29. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Noor Ahmad also made significant contributions, emerging as key bowlers for GT. This exhilarating encounter showcased the true spirit of T20 cricket, packed with thrilling moments.

Adam Griffith hails RCB’s star for the crucial win against GT in the IPL 2024

RCB reignited their campaign with a convincing victory over GT, their second against the opposition in IPL 2024. Adam Griffith, RCB's assistant coach, attributed the victory to the openers' outstanding effort.

In an exciting clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, RCB shown tenacity by successfully chasing down their target of 148 runs despite a little setback. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got off to a flying start, combining for an astonishing 92 runs in the first six overs – RCB's best opening performance of the season. Although du Plessis was dismissed after a blazing knock of 64 runs from only 23 balls, Kohli maintained the onslaught with a quick 42 off 27 deliveries.

This was RCB's third consecutive triumph, reigniting their hopes for the IPL 2024 season. Griffith praised the openers' new batting strategy, emphasising the importance of their contributions to the team's performance. He expressed happiness at seeing the team's efforts pay off in the second half of the season.

Furthermore, RCB's victory on Saturday moved them from the bottom of the league table to seventh place, with 8 points from 11 games. With momentum on their side, RCB hopes to continue their resurgence and make a strong push for the playoffs in the remaining games of the season. Adam Griffith made huge statements in the post match press conference, he said:

“The start of the tournament was not that great, especially in the powerplay. That is something we really focused on. Recently we made sure that we really work hard to get better starts for the group. Tonight, it was one of the better ones and it was good to see the hard work come off,” “Siraj is the leader of our group. He is our most experienced bowler especially among the Indian quicks and with our international guys as well. Having him up and running and bowling well, but not only that, it's his body language, his aggression, him trying to get wickets, he is such an important part of what he do,”

Mohammed Siraj was an important member of the RCB side before Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's blazing partnership. He claimed two vital wickets during the powerplay. When GT had only scored 10 runs in the first four overs of the contest, Siraj's superb swing bowling shook the opposition. He removed both openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, from the game. Adam Griffith lauded Siraj as the cornerstone of the RCB bowling attack, recognising his critical contribution.

In the upcoming schedule, RCB will play Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings in their final three games. The group is cognizant of the significance of these matchups and knows that winning all three games will increase their chances of making the playoffs. In their quest to earn a desired knock-out berth, RCB will have a crucial chance to demonstrate their tenacity and skill on the pitch throughout this forthcoming string of games.