Advertisement

As table-toppers heading into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim for a spot in the final by defeating the relentless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Rain impacted Rajasthan Royals' (RR) final league match against KKR, allowing former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure the second spot in the final standings of IPL 2024 on Sunday, edging out the 2008 winners.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma unveils mystery behind peculiar 'L' celebration

Advertisement

KKR vs SRH: Wasim Jaffer hints Phil Salt would be a major missing

In a clash of the batting giants, two of the IPL's highest-priced players will vie for a spot in the final. Australia's World Cup-winning teammates, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, will compete for IPL glory in the first Qualifier of the 2024 season. Previewing this exciting showdown between former champions, former India opener Wasim Jaffer suggested that Sunrisers Hyderabad bolster their bowling lineup by adding a fast bowler.

Advertisement

"I feel Sunrisers [Hyderabad] will have to add a fast bowler to their bowling lineup. In their previous, Shahbaz Ahmed and Nitish Reddy proved expensive. Sanvir is not being used a lot as a batter. So, I think they should find a place for [Jaydev] Unadkat. The pitch will be good (to bat), you need bowling options. This is one thing that SRH can do in Qualifier 1," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo. England's Phil Salt has left a void at the KKR top order for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Salt was KKR's second-highest run-scorer this season.

Advertisement

The English player has departed from the KKR camp due to his international obligations. England is gearing up for the T20 World Cup with a series against Pakistan. In the IPL 2024 playoffs, KKR is expected to substitute opener Salt with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Nevertheless, Jaffer has cautioned KKR about Gurbaz's potential rustiness during the playoffs.

"Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be slightly rusty. He will miss game time. A couple of innings would’ve been better for Gurbaz before the playoffs. He has not played for a long time and will replace in-form Phil Salt as wicketkeeper-batter and opener. The Knight Riders’ batters have also not played for nearly 10 days," Jaffer added.