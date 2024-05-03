Advertisement

Virat Kohli hosted a dinner to celebrate his wife Anushka Sharma's birthday, attended by close friends such as cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. Several candid photos from the party have surfaced online, reflecting the festive atmosphere. Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, choosing to do so in Bengaluru. Virat used his Instagram story to post a photo from the evening, providing a peak inside the festivities.

During a shampoo commercial shoot, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli crossed paths for the first time. After meeting for the first time, they started dating for a number of years before being married in a secret ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple's family grew when their son Akaay was born in February of this year, and their daughter Vamika was born in January of 2021.

Virat Kohli recently shared a sweet moment from his dining experience on social media. He shared an image of a menu with Anushka's name elegantly written on the cover, signifying a unique celebration held in her memory. With the photo, Virat thanked Chef Manu Chandra for putting together a memorable adventure. He declared the evening to be among their best eating experiences ever, which surely made it a treasured memory. The duo was seen enjoying good meal at Bengaluru's renowned Lupa restaurant, according to the snapshot.

Faf Du Plessis on Instagram

To celebrate Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday this week, Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt message for his wife, expressing gratitude and love, emphasizing their strong friendship and making the occasion truly special.

Virat Kohli will now be seen in action against Shubman Gill as RCB is set to face GT at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024. RCB placed 10th on the IPL table cannot afford to lose a single match, if they ‌want to qualify for the play-offs. As they have lost 7 of the 10 matches that they have played in the competition, their chances are very rare for qualification.