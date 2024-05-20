Advertisement

In what could be defined as a rare occurrence in the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have bowed out before making it to the playoffs. CSK remained in the top-4 zone throughout the IPL 2024 season, but a late plummet and a loss at the hands of RCB at the Chinnaswamy stadium concluded the season for CSK. RCB vs CSK match was earmarked as a virtual knockout game, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru came up with the goods and made a miraculous advancement to the playoffs. CSK's loss meant it was the end of MS Dhoni's stay in IPL 2024 as well, which ahead of the start of the season was speculated to be his last.

MS Dhoni found the best way to take mind off heartbreaking defeat against RCB in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni was at the forefront again when CSK needed 17 runs in the last over to qualify for the playoffs. The legendary batsman smashed the first ball for a towering six of 110 meters, but in the quest for another maximum perished on the next delivery. Dhoni's wicket proved to be vital as RCB and Yash Dayal found the momentum and gave only 1 run in the next 4 balls, and qualifying eventually. Having been in the top 4 for the majority of the season and getting eliminated by a thin margin in the final league fixture of their season may come as hard to digest for CSK and its fans. It was seemingly a tough pill to swallow for MS Dhoni as well but Thala has apparently found the best way to get his mind off the RCB loss.

After incurring the defeat against RCB, MS Dhoni reached his home state of Ranchi and was seen riding one of the bikes from his huge collection. A clip of MS Dhoni chilling on his bike and possibly coming back home after a casual stroll is making rounds on social media.

MS Dhoni in Ranchi 💛 pic.twitter.com/gNHE0fiQyf — 🎰 (@StanMSD) Goes straight from getting cheered by 90,000 thousand people in IPL to riding his bike peacefully in Ranchi. What a guy 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tRQY6kDXPF — ` (@FourOverthrows)

MS Dhoni's love for his bikes and cars is a known affair. He has been seen driving his commutes in the past, stopping and asking for directions and once also gave a budding cricketer a lift.

While it would be difficult to gauge whether MS Dhoni would return to the field again in the iconic CSK jersey or not, considering the hitting form he was in throughout the IPL 2024, fans would hope that their beloved Thala spares one more season for them, and end his career in a grand fashion, by lifting the trophy.

