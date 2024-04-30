Advertisement

Following a tough spell in the IPL 2024, RCB have obtained some positive results. The team won two matches on the trot, and instantly their campaign which looked down and over, has seemingly picked some steam. Upon witnessing a couple of victories, the fans are yet again charged with energy and now the pressing question is, can Royal Challengers Bengaluru still qualify for the playoffs, and should the answer be yes, then how?

How can RCB still qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs?

With three wins out of the ten matches played, RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have 6 points under their sleeve and are left with four matches. If they win four of their remaining matches then they will surely climb up the ladder but will it be enough to book a spot in the top 4 is the moot point. Referring to the last two seasons, the chances of RCB qualifying for the playoffs are minute but not over. RCB can advance to the playoffs if the other teams cooperate and help their peer franchise out.

CSK and LSG must win only one of their remaining five matches. SRH, also have a role to play. They should win only two from the rest of their matches to finish at seven wins alongside RCB. Mumbai Indians can contribute by claiming two more wins. To put this into the right picture, here's how the rest of the tournament should shape for RCB to qualify.

While it might seem unlikely, miracles do seem to happen in the field of cricket. So, What do you think RCB still have a chance?

