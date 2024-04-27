Advertisement

Gone are the days when scoring 200 was enough in a T20 match. Now even 250 isn't a safe total. In a first in the history of IPL, a team has chased down a score of beyond 250. It is Punjab Kings, who have pulled off the unprecedented against KKR at Eden Gardens. Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders put on a mammoth 261 on the board, and in reply, PBKS got to the finish line in 18.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Unbelievable!

Cricket world reacts on PBKS pulling off historic run chase against KKR

Witnessing history, many prominent names of the cricket world could not keep calm and expressed their opinions on social media platform X. The micro-blogging sphere is filled with reactions on the KKR vs PBKS match and among the most telling entries, here are a few.

How much is enough? It is a boundary that is pushed forward everyday. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha)

The commentator just said these are normal size boundaries at the Eden gardens😂😂😂 . #KKRvsPBKS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99)

Cricket has changed. Mind set of batsmen has changed. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

Hhhmmmm. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi)

Credit goes to @PunjabKingsIPL management as well for sending an inform batter at no.4 #shashanksingh 👏🏽👏🏽 He has been simply phenomenal 🫡 #PBKSvsKKR #IPL2024 — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12)

What a run chase @PunjabKingsIPL 🫡 @prabhsimran01 @jbairstow21 #shashank and well bowled @rdchahar1 @arshdeepsinghh 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/cjvI3VArDK — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12)

😍😍 https://t.co/ag5SnOegNf — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash)

KKR vs PBKS: Match Summary

Led by Jonny Bairstow's incredible hundred, Punjab Kings set a new world record for the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket as they overhauled the 262-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with eight wickets to spare in the IPL here on Friday.

PBKS bettered South Africa's 259/4 against West Indies in March last year. In the IPL, Rajasthan Royals held the previous record for chasing down 224 against KKR at Eden Gardens recently, equaling the record they had set against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.

Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 261/6 but PBKS completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

KKR rode on a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls).

The batters that followed the openers then consolidated the home team's position and took them to an imposing total.

In reply, PBKS too were off to a great start and scored 93 runs for the loss of Prabhsimran Singh's wicket in the powerplay.

Prabhsimran blazed away to a 20-ball 54 before getting run out. Bairstow continued his brutal onslaught to help PBKS pull off a stunning win. Bairstow (108 off 48 balls) was well-supported by the in-from Shashank Singh who smashed 68 in only 28 balls.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 261/6 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 75, Sunil Narine 71).

Punjab Kings: 262/2 in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 108, Prabhsimran Singh 54, Shashank Singh 68).

(With inputs from PTI)