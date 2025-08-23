How RCB Got The Green Light From Cricket Australia For Josh Hazlewood To Finish IPL 2025? Details Finally Revealed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis during the 34th IPL 2025 match, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI

Mo Bobat, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Director of Cricket, has revealed details on the IPL franchise's efforts to bring back Josh Hazlewood.

The RCB executive explained that they collaborated with Cricket Australia to lay out a strategy and did not rush to bring him back to India for the IPL. Bobat added that CA trusted them, and Hazlewood was also keen to compete for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The veteran Aussie cricketer has been one of RCB's key players throughout the season. He played a clinical role in the playoffs as well, which led to RCB winning their maiden IPL title after 18 seasons.

Mo Bobat Reveals How RCB Brought Back Josh Hazlewood

After the IPL was temporarily suspended due to the escalated Indo-Pak tensions, several overseas players playing in the IPL chose to head back home.

RCB's Josh Hazlewood was one of the players who headed back home. But when the season resumed, the veteran Aussie did not return during the league stage.

The Aussie cricketer was dealing with a shoulder niggle. The WTC Final was also approaching, and the board had begun preparations for the coveted clash.

Mo Bobat explained how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) collaborated with Cricket Australia to get the green signal to bring back Josh Hazlewood to the camp.

"We mapped out a plan where we felt we could help get Cricket Australia ready for the World Test Championship and the Test cricket that was coming. We said we would honour that. We also said that we wouldn't rush him back. So, ideally, we'd have him for the playoffs, and anything more than that is a bonus. So, we didn't rush it. We wanted him to feel right.

"It was a nervy few days because I was desperate to get him back. But thankfully, Cricket Australia trusted us, and Josh was desperate to come back strong in the IPL for us. So, we were able to agree what that plan was, and we got him back," Mo Bobat said, as per Cricbuzz.

Josh Hazlewood Emerged As RCB's Clutch Player Throughout IPL 2025 Season

Josh Hazlewood played a pivotal role for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2025 Playoffs. He bolstered the franchise's bowling attack when they needed it the most while nursing a shoulder niggle.

The Aussie cricketer picked up 22 wickets in the 12 matches he played throughout the season, becoming the franchise's leading wicket-taker for the season.

Hazlewood emerged as a clutch performer by striking wickets at key moments. The veteran dominated in the powerplay and death overs, becoming one of RCB's most prized assets in the knockout stage.