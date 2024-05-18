Advertisement

The IPL 2024 has witnessed a surge in high-scoring T20 matches, notably attributed to the impact player rule. This polarizing development has sparked debate, with proponents advocating its influence on the game's excitement and detractors expressing concerns about its potential to disrupt traditional cricket dynamics and strategies.

Virat Kohli shares similar views with Rohit Sharma on the negative effect of impact player rule in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure with the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League following Rohit Sharma. This regulation, which was introduced for the 2023 season, has generated a lot of discussion in the present version since it gives batters more freedom and frequently disadvantages bowlers. It has also reduced the importance of all-rounders, particularly harming players like Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Dube.

The Impact Player rule is causing Kohli, who is dominating the Orange Cap race in the 2024 Indian Premier League, to bat at a strike rate of 200 during powerplays. Speaking on JioCinema, Virat Kohli said:

Advertisement

“I agree with Rohit. Entertainment is one aspect of the game but there is no balance,” “Bowlers are feeling like what they should do,” “I have never experienced anything like it where bowlers think they will concede four or a six on every ball. “We are playing a high level of cricket and it should not be that dominant in my opinion. There is a beauty about having an equal balance between bat and ball,” “Not every team has a Bumrah (Jasprit) or the mystery of Rashid Khan,” he said.

Cameraman Deserves Award 🫡



What A View #ViratKohli



pic.twitter.com/830bbBAvfA — Adheera (@adheeraeditz)

“I am telling you, with one extra batter there is a reason I am playing with 200 plus strike rate in the powerplays. I know there is a batsman waiting at No 8 as well.

“I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way not just me,” he said.

“I am sure Jay bhai has mentioned it already that they will review it and I am sure that they will come to a conclusion which brings the game into balance,” said Kohli. “As a batsman, I can say this rule is good but the match should be exciting. Only fours and sixes are not exciting in cricket. Exciting is that you can defend 160 as well,” he added.

It has been made clear by BCCI secretary Jay Shah that the Impact Player regulation is in a test phase. After the 2024 T20 World Cup, stakeholders will be consulted before deciding whether to keep utilising it in upcoming IPL seasons.