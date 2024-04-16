Advertisement

Matheesha Pathirana delivered a commendable performance against Mumbai Indians on Sunday in match number 29 of IPL 2024. In a high-scoring match, CSK put on a massive score of 206/4. In reply, powered by Rohit Sharma's ton Mumbai Indians were in the hunt until the end, but Pathirana's sensational spell turned out to be the differentiator. CSK won the game by 20 runs, and Pathirana was adjudged the Player of the Match award for exhibiting impeccable figures of 4 overs, 28 runs and 4 wickets at Wankhede.

MI vs CSK: Lasith Malinga showers praise on Lasith Malinga

Following the culmination of the match, Pathirana received immense praise from his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Noting his ability to deliver Yorkers as well, Gaikwad said Matheesha Pathirana is Chennai Super Kings' version of the legendary bowler Lasith Malinga.

“These kinds of venues demand special performances in the batting and bowling departments. Our Malinga bowled well and nailed those Yorkers."

Gaikwad was not the only one to send his props to Pathirana. Malinga himself lauded the young Sri Lankan for his performance against MI. Using micro-blogging website X, Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, Lasith Malinga expressed that he is impressed with Pathirana's performance and considering he has picked up this form at the time when ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is approaching, he could prove to be pivotal of Sri Lanka in the tournament.

"Extremely impressed with Matheesha Pathirana's performance yesterday, despite doing it against us. He has significantly enhanced his control, line, and length. His form leading into the WC will be pivotal for SL"

Extremely impressed with @matheesha_81’s performance yesterday, despite doing it against us.

He has significantly enhanced his control, line, and length.

His form leading into the WC will be pivotal for SL🇱🇰 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9)

Matheesha Pathirana for CSK

Matheesha Pathirana joined Chennai Super Kings in 2023. He was instrumental in CSK attaining glory in 2023. He picked up a total of 19 wickets in the 2023 season. The 22-year-old has started strong in the 2024 season as well. So far he has played three matches and has taken 8 wickets.