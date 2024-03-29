Advertisement

A peculiar incident took place during the toss segment of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, looked completely out of sorts when the presenter Ravi Shastri asked him about his team combination. Iyer was able to recall that KKR team management has induced one change in the team. However, he had trouble naming the change.

Shreyas Iyer suffers a brain fade moment during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Shreyas Iyer had a tough time at the toss, the KKR captain could not state who had made the way for Anukul Roy when asked about the team changes he had made from the last match. Iyer expressed his plight stating that he had been handed the list of two teams, and could not figure out which one was contains the actual playing XI for the match. Here's what he said at the toss:

"The bowling - we've got one change. Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused over here. There are two teams given to me right now."

Later when the playing XI came out, finally it became evident what modification had taken place in the KKR squad. Turns out, it is Suyash Sharma who has gone out, making room for Anukul Roy.

Fans on social media are calling it a brain fade moment of Shreyas Iyer. Some users criticised him for not keeping track of changes made in the team and depending on the list for the same.

However, for what matters most, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first.