It is proving to be an exhaustive IPL 2024 season for Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder suffered a massive backlash from fans for being given the helm of the Mumbai Indians over Rohit Sharma. Followers further expressed their disapproval by booing and jeering Pandya on the field, moreover, the initial results also did not help his cause. In the last few matches, the support from fans has come back, and Mumbai Indians have covered some ground by winning three games in the last four matches.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has received incessant backing from some of the prominent individuals who have graced the game. From Sanjay Manjrekar to Sourav Ganguly many have come in support of Hardik Pandya, and joining the bracket is Robin Uthappa.

According to Uthappa, Pandya is dealing with mental health issues, and people on social media or anywhere should stop with the trolling and mocking.

"The mocking, trolling, the memes about his fitness. You don't think it hurts him? It hurts him. It hurts any human being. How many people actually know the reality of it? Hardik is dealing with mental health issues, for sure. We, as people, I understand, as Indians, we are emotional. But it is not right to impose this kind of treatment on any human being. It is unbecoming as a society for us to do that to someone and be okay with it. We should not be laughing along with it. We should not be forwarding these memes."

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are currently languishing at the 7th spot in the IPL standings. The team has suffered four losses and would be looking to pile up victories to make upward movement in the standings and enter the top 4.

