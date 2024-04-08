Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik has reportedly expressed that the IPL 2024 could be his final season in the league, and he has been delivering the performance of a lifetime. The wicketkeeper-batter has been a stalwart in the Indian Cricket scene, and he has been an absolute finisher for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Karthik has been a journeyman in the Indian Premier League and has competed for multiple franchise, including KKR, KXIP (now PBKS), MI, DD (now DC) and the Gujarat Lions. Recently, he stumper has opened up over one of his biggest regrets in the IPL, which involvers a popular cricket franchise.

Dinesh Karthik reveals his biggest regret, opens up on his IPL journey

During an interview on the podcast, "Kutti Stories With Ash," with renowned Team India spinner Ravichandran Aswhin, Dinesh Karthik revealed that his greatest regret was not deciding to continue with the Mumbai Indians in 2013.

“If you had to actually ask me one of my regrets in my cricketing career in respect to IPL, it was the fact that I didn't want to get retained in 2013. If I had to rewind that whole thing and go back, and that is when I think sometimes, as a young player, you need someone as a life coach, if I had had Abishek Nayar at that stage, I know he would have said play for the Mumbai Indians. I don't have too many regrets in life. I'm not that kind of a person, but if I have two regrets in my cricketing career in terms of IPL, one would be the fact that I chose not to get retained because I thought MI was a team that could have really helped me grow and become an even better player,” DK said

Dinesh Karthik in action for Mumbai Indians with MS Dhoni behind the stumps for Chennai Super Kings | Image: BCCI

“And two would be the fact that, obviously, I couldn't represent CSK so far. But that I understand, though it's a regret because I couldn't play. I mean, coming from Chennai, I played all my cricket there, and I would have loved to be part of the yellow jersey, but I always respect them because they genuinely try every year to try and get me in the auction” the stumper added.

Karthik said that playing with the Mumbai Indians increases your chances of becoming a better player. He also applauded the franchise's evolved culture.

In 2012 and 2013, Dinesh Karthik participated in two IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians. He chose to be placed on the auction list in 2014, despite being a member of the victorious squad when the Mumbai-based side raised the trophy in 2013. Later, he joined the Capitals (now known as the Delhi Daredevils).