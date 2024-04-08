×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner to become 3rd player with THIS IPL record

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's blistering 49 run knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday equaled Virat Kohli and David Warner's IPL record.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record | Image:iplt20.com/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma was key once again as he set the platform for Mumbai Indians in their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhade Stadium in match 20 of the Tata IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians opened their account for the new season after setting up a mammoth total of 234 for Delhi Capitals to chase. Despite Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs best efforts Delhi’s run chase fell flat in the end as Mumbai held on for a 29 run victory.

Advertisement

While the plaudits for MI’s victory went to Romario Shepherd for his blistering final over knock in the first innings and Geralt Coetzee for wrapping up DC’s batting lineup with his four wickets, a star of the night was also their former skipper Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | Shepherd unlashes with final-over knock, leaves Tendulkar delighted

Advertisement

Hitman Sharma started the first innings brimming with fire as he put up an 80 run opening stand with Ishan Kishan. He missed out on his fifty by only a single run as he went back to the pavilion scoring 49 off 27 deliveries.

Despite missing out on his fifty Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable feat in his quickfire knock. The 49 runs meant that he has now scored 1000 runs in IPL against the Delhi Capitals and DC is his second favourite runscoring franchise.

This meant that Rohit Sharma has now joined the elusive list of Virat Kohli and David Warner as he becomes only the third batter to score 1000 runs against multiple franchises. Apart from Delhi, Rohit has scored 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

Also Read | CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, & more

Interestingly, Virat Kohli has also scored 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Whereas David Warner has scored 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Advertisement

There were questions around both Sharma and Kohli heading into IPL 2024 on weather they make the cut or not for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. The way both Indian Cricket Team’s star players are playing, it is hard to foresee that the two will be dropped come June. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a few seconds ago
No Smoking Day 2024: Efforts For A Tobacco-Free Future

Woman Stabs Man

a few seconds ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Looses Cool - Why

2 minutes ago
Woman Cooking Egg Halwa Sparks Debate On Instagram, Netizen Reacts

Woman Cooking Egg Halwa

2 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba Cloud price cut

3 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement

Lizaad Williams joins DC

6 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes shakes hands with Triple H

WWE Universe is ALL IN

11 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen warns China

12 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir At Namit's B'day

14 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC

15 minutes ago
Sensex

BSE mcap

16 minutes ago
pharmaceuticals

Piramal's new investment

16 minutes ago
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

17 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

CA exam postponement

17 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

German exports decline

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record

Rohit equals Virat record

27 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE WrestleMania Results

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News4 hours ago

  2. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News5 hours ago

  5. The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo