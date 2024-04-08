Advertisement

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma was key once again as he set the platform for Mumbai Indians in their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhade Stadium in match 20 of the Tata IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians opened their account for the new season after setting up a mammoth total of 234 for Delhi Capitals to chase. Despite Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs best efforts Delhi’s run chase fell flat in the end as Mumbai held on for a 29 run victory.

While the plaudits for MI’s victory went to Romario Shepherd for his blistering final over knock in the first innings and Geralt Coetzee for wrapping up DC’s batting lineup with his four wickets, a star of the night was also their former skipper Rohit Sharma.

Hitman Sharma started the first innings brimming with fire as he put up an 80 run opening stand with Ishan Kishan. He missed out on his fifty by only a single run as he went back to the pavilion scoring 49 off 27 deliveries.

Despite missing out on his fifty Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable feat in his quickfire knock. The 49 runs meant that he has now scored 1000 runs in IPL against the Delhi Capitals and DC is his second favourite runscoring franchise.

This meant that Rohit Sharma has now joined the elusive list of Virat Kohli and David Warner as he becomes only the third batter to score 1000 runs against multiple franchises. Apart from Delhi, Rohit has scored 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli has also scored 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Whereas David Warner has scored 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

There were questions around both Sharma and Kohli heading into IPL 2024 on weather they make the cut or not for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. The way both Indian Cricket Team’s star players are playing, it is hard to foresee that the two will be dropped come June.

