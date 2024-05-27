Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

Ian Bishop believes Shreyas Iyer is underrated and deserves more recognition

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas Iyer, received plaudits from former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop as the team was about to win the IPL 2024 title on Sunday, May 26. Bishop, who is well-known for his direct analysis, expressed his appreciation for Iyer's leadership during the IPL 2024 final.

Although Bishop noted that KKR coach Gautam Gambhir had a big influence on the team, he also highlighted Shreyas' excellent leadership throughout the season. During the live broadcast of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders championship match, Bishop said:

"I am hearing a lot about Gautam Gambhir, who has created a magnificent culture with the team. But this guy (Shreyas), I don't think he gets near as much credit. I said it all season and they came after me on social media. I think these two (Gambhir and coach Chandrakant Pandit) and Shreyas Iyer deserve some credit."

"SunRisers have been the most spectacular (batting team), but the most consistent batting team have been KKR. Not to mention their bowling. I think that is understated," he explained.

Throughout the IPL season, Shreyas Iyer demonstrated his batting brilliance, amassing 351 runs at an astounding strike rate of 146.86 in 14 matches, including two half-centuries. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's reputation for explosive batting, Ian Bishop offered his thoughts on KKR's batting performance, pointing out that they could only muster a meagre total of 113 in the final. This was mostly because to KKR's excellent bowling performance overall. Bishop noted that although SRH had amassed the highest IPL total of the season (287/3), the batting of the Kolkata Knight Riders had been more reliable overall.