Updated March 14th, 2024 at 06:49 IST

'I have learned to prioritise': Harry Brook offers a statement for pulling out from IPL 2024 season

England's Harry Brook has withdrawn from the IPL 2024 season, and he has offered the reason to pull out from the Delhi Capitals before start of the season.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
English batter Harry Brook played an innings of 66 runs but didn't receive any support from the other end.
Harry Brook | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Indian Premier League is about to return to the lives of Indian cricket fans, as the stage is being set for the ultimate spectacle, in which both Indian and overseas players will compete in one of the most popular T20 franchise competitions. The Delhi Capitals Capitals are ready to welcome Rishabh Pant back in play. However, the Delhi-based franchise will be without one of its players this year because he has withdrawn for personal reasons. England's Harry Brook will miss this year's IPL 2024 season, and he has explained why.

Also Read: Amid Bengaluru water crisis, IPL 2024 matches for RCB in Bengaluru come under heavy scrutiny

Harry Brook offers a statement for pulling out of IPL 2024 season, says he is taking a small break from cricket 

Harry Brook headed back to England before the start of the India Test series, and the cricketer has confirmed that he will be off the IPL 2024 season. While initial reports suggested that the player had pulled out of a deal with the Delhi-based franchise, the English cricketer has finally revealed why he has made the difficult choice to pull out from the season over social media platform X (Formerly Twitter). Brook lost his grandmother, who had an influential role in his life, and he wants to stay with the family at such a difficult juncture.

“I lost my Grandmother last month – she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather. When at home there would hardly be a day go by that didn’t include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England. I’m proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn’t be there and I know she enjoyed doing that," Harry Brook mentioned.

“I made the decision to leave the India Test tour the night before we flew from Abu Dhabi to India because I was told for the first time that my Grandmother was ill and didn’t have long left. Now that she has passed my family & I are grieving and I need to be around them. Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental well-being and that of my family’s, honestly nothing is more important to me than family. So whilst this may come as surprising to some, I know it’s the right decision for me. I’m young and hope to have many, many more years of cricket to come which I intend to make the absolute most of," The English cricketer added.

Also Read: BIG IPL 2024 update for Punjab Kings: From Jonny Bairstow to Wasim Jaffer, 3 major news for PBKS

The Delhi Capitals are yet to announce a replacement for Brook as the franchise kicks off their campaign against the Punjab Kings in an away match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Tira, Punjab on March 23rd, 2024.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 06:49 IST

