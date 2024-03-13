Advertisement

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, a pressing concern looms over Bengaluru, one of the hosting cities for the prestigious cricket tournament. With Royal Challengers Bangalore's home ground at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, all eyes turn to the city, where the dire water crisis has reached unprecedented levels.

Campaign launched to stop IPL in Bengaluru

Karnataka, particularly its capital Bengaluru, finds itself grappling with one of the severest water scarcities in recent memory, exacerbated by a dearth of rainfall in the preceding year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this alarming situation to the El Nino effect, leaving the region parched and its inhabitants struggling for basic water needs.

In the midst of this crisis, the decision to host IPL matches in Bengaluru has sparked a wave of opposition and concern among citizens and environmentalists alike. With water tankers now a common sight on the city's roads, the prospect of diverting precious water resources to maintain the Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL games raises serious ethical and practical questions.

A growing chorus of voices is calling for the IPL matches in Bengaluru to be halted or relocated, citing the imperative need to prioritize water conservation and management over sporting events. Concerned citizens argue that hosting matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium would only exacerbate the strain on already depleted water reserves, potentially deepening the crisis for millions of residents.

Environmental activists warn of the long-term ecological repercussions of diverting water for the upkeep of a cricket ground, urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its stance in light of the prevailing circumstances. The campaign to halt IPL matches in Bengaluru underscores the urgency of addressing the water crisis as a top priority.

Amid mounting pressure, the crucial question arises: Will the BCCI heed the concerns of the citizens and environmentalists and take decisive action to mitigate the impact of the water crisis? As the IPL 2024 approaches, the spotlight remains on Bengaluru, where the convergence of sports and sustainability demands careful consideration and responsible decision-making from all stakeholders involved.

The IPL 2024 will kickstart with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium on March 22. RCB will then play its next three matches at home.