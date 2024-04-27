Advertisement

Gone are the days when 200 used to be a winning total in the T20s. Considering the batting spectacle that is on showcase in IPL 2024, even a score of 250 is not safe anymore. The KKR vs PBKS match holds testimony to the changing complexion of the game. Witnessing the same, a former South Africa player has made a realistic forecast.

Herschelle Gibbs makes an interesting take

Herschelle Gibbs, the former batting general of South Africa, has been quite vocal about the happening of the game and puts his opinions forward on social media. Gibbs' recent tweet has displayed where the game of cricket is heading. He highlighted that while big runs will always be scored, it will be the monumental chase that will rush the adrenaline.

Talking international cricket, im pretty sure 300 in t20s and 500 in odis will be scored but the beauty will always be in the chase. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru)

While Gibbs might have stated that opinion after watching PBKS pulling off a record chase against KKR, however, when it comes to a world-record chase he is new to it. Herschelle Gibbs played an instrumental role in the historic run-chase that South Africa attained back in 2006. A target of 435 back in 2006 when Australia was at the peak of its powers was considered impossible. But Gibbs' 175 made the impossible possible.

About the big totals that have become a norm in IPL 2024, a score of 250 plus used to be a rare occasion, but in the prevalent season it has become an everyday thing. Even in the subsequent match i.e., DC vs MI, a score of 257 was achieved, which will go down as DC's highest-ever score in IPL history.