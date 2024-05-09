Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: In a thrilling match, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants. SRH's dominant performance restricted LSG to 165/4 in 20 overs, with impressive bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed. However, the real spectacle unfolded during SRH's innings, as they chased down the target without losing a single wicket. Travis Head's outstanding unbeaten 89 off 30 deliveries and Abhishek Sharma's explosive 75 off 28 powered SRH to a stunning victory, with 62 balls to spare. Travis Head's exceptional performance earned him the well-deserved "Player of the Match" title.

Abhishek Sharma reveals the support he gets from SRH that helps him to perform at his best

The unwavering support from skipper Pat Cummins and the entire think-tank played a big role in his success in the on-going IPL, reckoned Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma.

The 23-year-old Punjab left-hander fired from all cylinders for Hyderabad this season, making 401 runs from 12 matches and those runs have come at an awesome strike-rate of 205.

Advertisement

"Our support staff and Pat (Cummins), the way they think, I have never seen anyone else think like that," Abhishek said on JioCinema Match Centre Live after their record 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday. "They're like, 'Go out there and express yourself. Play as aggressively as you can, we'll back you.' I think that matters a lot," said Abhishek, who has hit 35 sixes so far, highest by any batter this season.

The SRH openers Abhishek (75 not out off 28 balls) and Travis Head (89 not out off 30 balls) scaled down 166 in just 9.4 overs, rewriting the record for the quickest chase of 150-plus in T20 cricket.

Advertisement

SRH's total of 167 was also the highest by any team by the end of the tenth over in men's T20s.

"I think this approach was something I took on during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," said Abhishek who played a key role in Punjab winning the domestic T20 title last season.

Abhishek (485 runs from 10 matches) was the second highest run-getter behind Riyan Parag (510) of Assam in last season's SMAT.

"I feel when I play this way, look at the ball, and react, my shots come off better and the bowler comes under pressure. I always thought if I play in the IPL, I'll try to maintain this," he added. 'Big fan of Head' With Head at his explosive best, SRH have smashed many batting records this season including the highest ever IPL total of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Abhishek hailed the way Head played spin.

"I don't think anyone plays spin better than Travis. The shots he hit off (Krishnappa) Gowtham, normally batters can't do that, that shows how special he is. "He's very clear, whenever I talk to him, the way he compliments me, I have always been a big fan of him over the last year that I have followed him. "When our understanding was established and our partnership improved, we became good friends off the pitch and have started spending more time," he added.

Abhishek then touched upon his strategy against the LSG bowlers, especially pacers.

"They were bowling cutters in the middle. I thought the cutters could slow down on their way, but Travis and I had planned to play it the way you would hit a spinner with the spin. "So, if it's an off-cutter, we look to hit towards long-off covers. If it's a leg cutter, obviously we look at mid-wicket or mid-on," he added.

(With PTI inputs)