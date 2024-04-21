Advertisement

In Saturday's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), SRH posted a formidable total of 266/7 in their 20 overs, with standout performances by Travis Head scoring 89 runs off 32 balls and Kuldeep Yadav taking 4 wickets for 55 runs. DC, in response, fell short, managing only 199 runs in 19.1 overs. SRH emerged victorious by 67 runs, with T. Natarajan taking 4 wickets for 19 runs. The match highlights were condensed into an interesting game, showcasing the thrilling moments of the sport.

Rishabh Pant reveals the reason for the cost of DC vs SRH

Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals, acknowledged that his team was constantly playing catch-up during the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive performance, led by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, set a new IPL power play record. This extraordinary start propelled SRH to a commanding 267/7, leading to a 67-run victory and securing the second position on the table, as Delhi Capitals were dismissed for 199.

"I think power play was the difference. We were just catching up throughout the match. That was the massive difference. Hopefully, we will come back with more thought process and clear mindset," said Pant, whose 'homecoming' was spoilt by Head and Sharma's 131-run partnership.

The DC skipper also said he probably misjudged the dew factor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

"The only thought process behind that (deciding to bowl first) was we thought there would be some dew but it didn't come. I thought if we could restrict them to 220-230, we would be in with a chance," he remarked.

(With PTI inputs)