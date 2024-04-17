Advertisement

Tuesday’s intense match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) resulted in an exhilarating victory for the Royals. In a high-scoring encounter, KKR set an imposing target of 223/6 in 20 overs. However, RR displayed remarkable resilience, successfully chasing down the target with 224/8 in the final over, securing a thrilling 2-wicket win. Jos Buttler's standout performance, scoring an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls, earned him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match. The match unfolded with outstanding individual performances, adding to the excitement and reinforcing the competitive spirit of the IPL.

Jos Buttler drew inspiration from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli after his incredible knock against KKR

Jos Buttler, drawing inspiration from cricket icons like Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, showcased an exceptional performance in the IPL. His unbeaten 107 off 60 balls led the Rajasthan Royals to a historic victory, overcoming the immense challenge of chasing a record 224 runs. Despite physical struggles, Buttler's determination propelled his team to an extraordinary comeback.

"Keep believing, that was the real key today. I was struggling a bit for rhythm. At times you feel frustrated or you are questioning yourself. I tell myself it's okay, keep going, you'll get your rhythm back and try to stay calm. "There's been plenty of times throughout the IPL, you've seen crazy things happen. Guys like Dhoni and Kohli, the way they stay till the end and keep believing and I tried to do the same," Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli have delivered captivating performances in the ongoing tournament, despite the latter facing challenges with insufficient team support. Kohli, unfortunately, has often found himself on the wrong side of the results. On the other hand, Jos Buttler acknowledged head coach Kumar Sangakkara for nurturing his self-belief, attributing part of his success to Sangakkara's guidance and mentorship.

"That's something Sanagakkara has told me a lot - there's always a breaking point. The worse thing you can do is to not fight and give your wicket away. "He (Sangakkara) just tells me to stay there and at some point, the momentum will change. That's been a big part of my play over the last few years." He termed Tuesday's knock as his best IPL innings.

