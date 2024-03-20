×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

In awe of Rishabh Pant, teen DC keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra aiming to win matches with him

Delhi Capitals picked up three exciting talents in all-rounder Sumit Kumar, wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra and batter Ricky Bhui in the IPL Mini-Auction.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:X.com
Delhi Capitals picked up three exciting talents in all-rounder Sumit Kumar, wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra and batter Ricky Bhui in the IPL Mini-Auction 2024. These players are currently putting in the hard yards in the IPL 2024 pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Ricky Ponting and DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

Kumar Kushagra excited to play for Delhi Capitals

Kumar Kushagra, who has scored 1245 runs in 19 first-class matches, spoke about being part of an IPL team for the first time, "I am very excited to be a part of the IPL for the first time. I will get a chance to play with so many big international players, whom I have grown up watching. However, my main aim would be to win games for Delhi Capitals."

Kushagra also experienced batting with superstar wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant during the training sessions, "I batted with Rishabh Pant for the first time and he gave me a lot of input on my game. He was playing single-handed shots and hitting sixes. He's hitting the ball well and hopefully, we'll win matches for Delhi Capitals together."

Meanwhile, all-rounder Sumit Kumar, who has scored 574 runs and taken 43 wickets in T20s, spoke about his journey before bagging an IPL contract, "It's been a long journey for me since I started playing cricket at the age of seven. I've been playing well in domestic cricket in the last three years and I was hoping for an IPL contract. It's great to join the Delhi Capitals this year."

The local lad Ricky Bhui, who has scored 1497 runs in 62 T20s, feels that he's peaking at the right time, “I am going into the tournament with a lot of runs under my belt and I feel I am peaking at the right time as well. I never imagined I would get to play the IPL at home. I'm very much familiar with the conditions here and it will be great to play in front of my family and friends. I'm looking to win as many matches as possible for Delhi Capitals.” The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.


 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

