It was rumored for weeks, and at the RCB Unbox event in 2024, the change has finally taken place. Till the IPL 2023, the team played under the name Royal Challengers Bangalore but ahead of the IPL 2024, they have made a tweak to the name. It is not Bangalore anymore, rather they have decided to embrace the traditional name of the city and have selected to be called Royal Challengers Bengaluru from now on.

RCB's name officially changed

With the start of IPL 2024, a new era would begin at RCB. Till now they have not tasted any success when it comes to winning a trophy and maybe the name change would also mean the change of fortunes. The RCB i.e., Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick-start its IPL 2024 journey on Day 1 of the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led side would take on Chennai Super Kings on March 22, 2024. The match will be held in Chennai.

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ.



PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

Aside from the name change, let's take a look at what else happened at the RCB Unbox Event.

RCB Unbox Event 2024: Total summary

Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during a magical RCB Unbox 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The team’s new name and logo were also unveiled, paying homage to the rich history and tradition of the city. The team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Celebrating the spirit of passionate and enthusiastic fans of the team, the 12th Man Army—one of the most loyal fan bases in the world, the remarkable event took place for the third time and it was even more special this time, especially after the women’s team’s recent triumph in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

An unique exciting event, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, provided fans a memorable experience to watch their favourite stars in action live with the entire team taking part in a training session, showcasing glimpses of what they can anticipate in the upcoming season.

Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey. The launch reinforces team’s connection with the fans and the meticulous and thoughtful design of the logo not only reflects the franchise’s vision, values and play bold philosophy but also embodies the spirit of teamwork, innovation and excellence that defines RCB.

Fan-favourite Kohli, Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell received roaring cheers from the fans as they entered the field along with other RCB stars inside the jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, who clinched the WPL 2024 crown earlier this week, was also present on the occasion as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team amidst huge applause from the fans.

Former India pacer and RCB star R Vinay Kumar was also inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame as he joined AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Vinay Kumar is the third highest wicket-taker of RCB.

In an extraordinary evening, fans were also treated to some entertaining music with the electrifying performances by the renowned DJ Alan Walker along with other popular stars such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brotha V, Jordindian among many others.

RCB is scheduled to kickstart its campaign on Friday in the 2024 IPL opener before they return to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the league on March 25.