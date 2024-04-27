Advertisement

KKR and PBKS played perhaps the most extraordinary match in the history of IPL and T20 cricket. A total of 523 runs were scored on the day at Eden Gardens, and an unprecedented number of sixes- 42- were hit in the match. Punjab Kings, who entered the field as underdogs not only defeated the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders' side but also beat them by registering the highest-ever run-chase. Batting first KKR put on a staggering total of 261 on the board. Witnessing the mammoth score, not many have given PBKS any chance, but they got there easily with 8 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare.

Netizens' reactions on exceptional KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Witnessing history, netizens could not keep calm and expressed their opinions on social media platform X. The micro-blogging sphere is filled with reactions on the KKR vs PBKS match and among the most telling entries here are a few.

This is the biggest ever successful run chase in the history of T20 cricket let alone IPL. The previous best was South Africa's 259 against West Indies' 258 in 2023.