Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

'He's fielded in games, batting isn't an issue': Ponting offers a satisfying update on Rishabh Pant

Delhi capitals coach Ricky Ponting offers a big update on Rishabh Pant as the Stumper recovers from the car accident amid calls for an IPL 2024 comeback.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant in action at the nets at Bengaluru | Image: PTI
  2 min read
With the IPL 2024 season fast approaching, all the eyes are locked on the Indian Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The Team India player is yet to make a comeback from the horrific car accident in 2022. Pant has been in the NCA in Bengaluru as he recuperates and had missed out on action throughout 2023 and the first couple of months in 2024. But ahead of the IPL, DC coach Ricky Ponting has offered a big update on the franchise skipper as the teams gear up for the new season. 

Wicketkeeping and batting not an issue as Rishabh Pant springs back to action: DC Coach Ricky Ponting 

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has offered a brand new update over franchise skipper Rishabh Pant and has revealed that he has started wicketkeeping and has engaged in some practice matches. While speaking on the ICC Review, Coach Ponting revealed that the upper management is yet to decide on whether he will compete in full capacity.  

“It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role. If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there,” Ponting said.

Rishabh Pant joins Team India's Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh for a nets session in Bengaluru | Image: PTI 

“I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far,” the DC coach added.

Furthermore, the DC coach stated that there were concerns that he would not have arrived in time to compete in the IPL this season. It was a significant loss for the squad last year, and what he's been through over the following 12 or 14 months is beyond description.

With Pant's absence in the IPL 2023, David Warner led the team. The Delhi Capitals did not have a convincing campaign as they stood 9th in the standings. The team will aim for a turnaround this year, and hopefully, the patches will be filled with the return of Rishabh Pant. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

