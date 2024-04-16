Advertisement

All is not well at Mumbai Indians, as criticism around skipper Hardik Pandya refuses to die down and the team's woes in IPL 2024 got even worse with a 20-run defeat to Chennai Kings on Sunday.

After Mumbai Indians' defeat, legendary Australian Cricketer Adam Gilchrist decoded the biggest problem Hardik Pandya might be facing inside the MI dressing room.

Advertisement

Gilchrist's opinion comes after, Hardik Pandya lauded MS Dhoni in the post match press conference saying, “There's a man behind the stumps who tells them what's working”.

Also Read | 'His own lack of skill as...': Hardik Pandya again targetted by Irfan

Advertisement

In his post match review with Cricbuzz live Adam Gilchrist pinpointed at Hardik Pandya's comments on MS Dhoni and suggested that Mumbai Indians skipper is potentially feeling alone in the dressing room.

Advertisement

“That line about Dhoni is interesting. It tells that maybe he is feeling a bit of a lone wolf at the moment. Maybe it is all having a bit of an effect because he is having the feeling that he has not got support around him", said Adam Gilchrist.

DO NOT MISS



MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk



Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Gilchrist further said that the mindset of Hardik Pandya inside the MI dressing room isn't high and suggests that there is a lot of uncertainty plaguing the team even from the inside.

“It tells me a bit about the mindset of Hardik at the moment and the uncertainty and hesitation in the MI dugout”, said Gilchrist.

Advertisement

Also Read | Brian Lara SLAMS Mumbai Indians for lack of bowling depth

Mumbai Indians haven't started the IPL 2024 campaign in the best of form. Having won only two out of six games this campaign, the five time champions are struggling at the 8th spot in the IPL standings.

To make matters even worse, ever since the season started, Hardik Pandya has been constantly booed and slammed by the fans everywhere he has played.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya was at the centre of that criticism as he was constantly booed by the Wankhede crowd throughout the match. The jeers were at an all time high when MS Dhoni smashed Hardik Pandya for three sixes in a row in the final over of the first innings.

Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya will quickly want to turn this situation around and win back the fans by making it through the IPL Playoffs. They will face the Punjab Kings on Thursday and will seek to bounce back from the defeat.

Advertisement