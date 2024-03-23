×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

IPL 2024: Aggressive Virat Kohli gives an animated send off to CSK debutant Rachin Ravindra- WATCH

Virat Kohli gave an animated send off to Rachin Ravindra, who got out after striking the ball cleanly. Watch what transpired at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the return of the IPL, the ever-expressive Virat Kohli is also evidently back. The RCB player exhibited his aggressive side during match 1 of the IPL 2024- CSK vs RCB- being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Kohli gave an animated send off to the CSK debutant, Rachin Ravindra.

Also Read | MS Dhoni rolls back the years with a spectacular run-out dismissal

Advertisement

Virat Kohli gives an aggressive send-off to Rachin Ravindra

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. The captain and other opener Virat Kohli, gave RCB a flashy start. CSK however quickly came back into the game after suffering the initial wrath from Du Plessis. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side dismissed 5 batters in quick succession. Yet, the late exploits from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive score of 173.

Advertisement

Chasing 174, CSK got a solid start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra scored quick runs from the outset. The opening stand stood strong till the 38-run mark but at that juncture, CSK lost its captain. Unfazed Ravindra kept going and scored a quick-fire 37 in just 15 balls to put momentum behind Chennai. As he eventually fell, he received a send-off from Virat Kohli. Here's a clip of Kohli going full-on berserk after the wicket of Ravindra.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Ravindra-Rahane leave Virat Kohli shell shocked- WATCH

IPL 2024: CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

Despite Kohli's antics, CSK batters kept their composure and played like a team to end up winning the match by 6 wickets. In the head-to-head battle, Chennai Super Kings always had the upper hand over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and they once again reigned supreme over the fellow side from the South. This is CSK's 22nd victory over RCB in 32 matches. Moreover, when it comes to Chepauk, CSK's dominance is intact here as well. It was the year 2008 when RCB was able to beat CSK in Chennai.

 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

