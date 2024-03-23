×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:20 IST

MS Dhoni turns back the clock by inflicting an underarm run-out against RCB in IPL 2024- WATCH

MS Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings captain, pulled back the years with a magnificent under-arm throw in the Indian Premier League opener against RCB.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:Jio Cinema
  • 2 min read
MS Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings captain, pulled back the years with a magnificent under-arm throw in the Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the final ball of the first innings, MS Dhoni ran out Anuj Rawat with an underarm throw. As the throw hit the stumps, the MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted in applause for MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni rolls back the years with an underarm run-out

The veteran player might have stepped down from the captaincy, but when it comes to fielding he is still as good as he ever was in behind the wickets. To the delight of the fans, MS Dhoni ran out Anuj Rawat through a direct hit. It was the final ball of the innings, hence players wanted to get as many as possible. Unfortunately, Dinesh Karthik swung and missed and the ball reached MS Dhoni, the batters ran but MS Dhoni had all the time to take his aim and hit the stumps. Dhoni made no mistake and once again turned back the clock.

IPL 2024 kicks-off with CSK vs RCB

Faf du Plessis sent the Chennai Super Kings to bowl first, and they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 173 runs. Chennai bowlers dominated the majority of the innings, dismissing all five of the RCB's top batters early on. After a fast start, Ruturaj Gaikwad's team stifled the RCB batters, reducing them to 78/5 in the 12th over.

Mustafizur was the hero of the innings, taking four wickets for just 30 runs. RCB worked hard to recover from the tragedy in the middle of the innings. Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat dug in and scored 95 runs to save the team. They began hitting quickly in the final three overs of the match, bringing RCB's total to 173/6 in their 20 overs.

Fans and analysts praised MS Dhoni's quick reflexes during the game. Aside from the run-out, Dhoni stopped a few balls to his left that remained low on the Chennai surface. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:20 IST

