Hardik Pandya decided to leave Gujarat Titans after just two seasons and rejoin Mumbai Indians in 2023. The shocking announcement came after the end of the ODI World Cup as MI announced Hardik as their captain as he replaced Rohit Sharma. It was surprising as Hardik had led GT to the IPL title in it's first season in 2022 while Gujarat lost the IPL 2023 final to Chennai Super Kings on the last ball in Ahmedabad.

However, among the highly anticipated fixtures of IPL 2024 is the clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, scheduled to take place on March 24 in Ahmedabad. It marks the return of Hardi back to the home of his earlier franchise GT. Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra touched upon Hardik's move to Mumbai as he revealed that he did not try to convince Pandya to stay back.

"In any sport, you have to move on. You cannot buy experience and to replace someone like Hardik Pandya or (an injured) Mohammed Shami isn't going to be easy. But that's a learning curve and that's how team moves forward," Nehra told mediapersons on Saturday.

Pandya-Nehra combination had worked wonders for GT in their first two seasons and the inevitable question arose whether the head coach tried to stop the skipper from joining Mumbai Indians.

"I never tried to convince Pandya to stay back. As you play more, you gain experience. I could have stopped him had he gone to any other franchise. He (Pandya) played here for two years but he has gone to a team (MI), where he has played previously for 5-6 years," Nehra was frank in his admission.

The way Pandya's transfer took place, Nehra feels that day isn't far away when IPL goes the European club football way.

"The manner in which the sport (cricket) is moving, we will have trades and transfers like we see in international soccer. It's a new challenge for him and may be he will learn something new and we wish him the best."

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad in first match as MI captain

Pandya's ascension to leadership within the franchise marks a significant milestone in his career, especially considering that his inaugural game at the helm comes against none other than his former team, the Gujarat Titans.

The storyline gains further depth when considering Hardik Pandya's history with the Gujarat franchise. Having led the team for two seasons from 2022 to 2023, Pandya steered the Gujarat Titans to IPL glory in their maiden year in the tournament, etching his name in the annals of cricketing history. His return to face his former teammates, this time as the captain of a different squad, adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already captivating narrative.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya's journey to Mumbai Indians is significant as it represents a sort of homecoming for the all-rounder. Prior to his tenure with the Gujarat Titans, Pandya plied his trade with Mumbai Indians, making his leadership debut with the franchise even more poignant. Rohit Sharma was the captain of MI before Pandya.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of Pandya's captaincy and the subsequent fixture against his former team has sparked a wave of excitement and praise on social media. Netizens have taken to various platforms to laud BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for what they perceive as a masterstroke in scheduling, recognizing the dramatic and compelling storyline that has unfolded as a result.