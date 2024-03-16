Advertisement

After Hardik Pandya's departure from Gujarat Titans for Mumbai Indians, GT decided to name Shubman Gill as their new captain. This is the first time Gill will be captaining a side and it will be big shoes to fill as GT have been winner and runners-up in the last two IPL seasons. It remains to be seen how Shubman Gill performs as a skipper but it is a big chance for the young Indian batter to showcase his leadership qualities.

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was predictably asked about how he looked at Gill's elevation as the skipper and how he would manage a team full of seniors.

"As a new captain, I want to see how he (Gill) operates and not just me, the whole India would like to see because he is that kind of a player," the former left-arm seamer said.

"He is looking to play and do well in all three formats, so we as a franchise would like to help him grow more as a person than as a captain. If he grows as a person, he will grow more as a captain going forward and get better and better," the coach said.

He cited Pandya's example when he was roped in 2022 as the team's skipper.

"Before Hardik joined GT, he had no prior experience of captaining any side. There are 10 IPL teams and you will see more and more new captains. Shreyas Iyer and even Nitish Rana did captaincy for KKR. Let's see which guy capitalises moving ahead."

Replacement of injured players

The 2011 World Cup winner is bullish about his team's possible replacements with Shami ruled out following a surgery on his achillies tendon and Rashid Khan recuperating from a back surgery.

"IPL is now a 12-people game (Impact Player added) and to fill in Hardik and Shami's shoes, it is not going to be easy but we have enough people. We have Umesh Yadav, who have been playing the IPL for more than 12 years," Nehra said.

He is also hopeful that Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore, who got 55 wickets in Ranji Trophy, will deliver the goods.

"Sai Kishore didn't play (much) last year, but he has been doing so well. So every year you will be seeing new new guys, you have to believe in yourself and prepare for that," he said.

When asked if Rashid doesn't get fit in time, Nehra said: "About spinners, its not that we don't have experienced spinners. We have Jayant Yadav and Sai Kishore. I am a firm believer of playing to your strengths. In Chennai and Lucknow, there will be slow tracks and we need to be prepared." The coach also informed that rookie Jharkhand keeper-batter Robin Minz, who recently met with a bike accident in Ranchi, is unlikely to play IPL this year.

"It is unfortunate but we were also excited about a guy like Minz," the coach concluded. PTI KHS BS BS