ChatGPT has taken it upon itself to answer the burning question of when will Royal Challengers Bengaluru end their title drought and win their first IPL crown.

Every year IPL comes around and every year Indian cricket fans have the same question on their lips that when will Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their first IPL crown? Heading into this year, RCB fans were hopeful that their team would emerge victorious in IPL 2024 given the women’s triumph in WPL.

As it turned out RCB lost the first four out of their five IPL games and it looks like another year where RCB will have to extend their wait for the first title. But fear not RCB fans, ChatGPT has some good news for you as it predicts when RCB will win their first ever IPL crown.

We gave ChatGPT details around RCB’s current form, their historical IPL form, their playoff history and based on this information ChatGPT gave its predictions.

RCB will become Champions in five years time - ChatGPT

There is some sad news for RCB fans and especially Virat Kohli fans as ChatGPT thinks considering the current scenario of the team, the franchise doesn’t look like winning their first IPL crown in the next five years.

ChatGPT has predicted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first piece of silverware will come in 2029. This is a lengthy wait for passionate RCB supporters as they are hopeful for winning the IPL crown every season.

ChatGPT answes when RCB will win IPL

ChatGPT thinks Virat Kohli will retire without an IPL trophy

A big issue which RCB fans might face is the fact that by 2029 there is no surety that Virat Kohli will still be playing. This could mean that Virat Kohli will retire without an IPL trophy. This would be a heartbreaking prospect for a lot of RCB fans and not just RCB fans it will be a heartbreaking prospect for a lot of cricket fans in general.

Whatever ChatGPT has said are mere predictions based on the existing data and in sports you never quite know what happens. So RCB fans will hope that their IPL triumph can come sooner rather than later.

