IPL 2024: Check out the full list of winners and awards after KKR beat SRH in IPL final
The IPL 2024 has culminated with Kolkata Knight Riders' win. Besides the winners' trophy, a variety of awards were given as IPL 2024 concluded.
With KKR beating SRH by 8 wickets, another riveting season of IPL comes to an end. Like every year this time as well, the Indian Premier League produced high-octane cricket action and was filled with extraordinary nerve-wracking play throughout the season. Kolkata Knight Riders dominated from the outset and in the end won the title quite comfortably. While the name of the winner has been amplified, let's find out the winners of other notable titles.
IPL 2024 Awards list
- Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders
- Runners-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Emerging Player of the Tournament: Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)
- Orange Cap: Virat Kohli (RCB) (741 runs)
- Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (PBKS) (24 wickets)
- Most Valuable Player: Sunil Narine (KKR) (450 points)
- Electric Striker of the Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) (234.04 SR)
- Fantasy Player of the Season: Sunil Narine (KKR)
- Super 6s of the season: Abhishek Sharma (42 sixes) (SRH)
- On the go 4s of the season: Travis Head (64 fours) (SRH)
- Catch of the season: Ramandeep Singh (KKR)
- Fairplay Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad (173 points)
- Pitch and Ground Award: Mr. Jaganmohan Rao (Ground curator of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)
KKR beat SRH to win IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final here on Sunday. Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls. Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game. Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger. Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump. SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on.
First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over.
SRH could not recover from there.
