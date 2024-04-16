Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder and star batter Shivam Dube is in the form of his life at IPL 2024 as another blistering innings of 66 runs of 38 balls with a strike rate of 173 saw CSK run out 20 run winners over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Shivam Dube’s impressive run of form in this year’s IPL has seen him earn shouts to be selected into Indian team’s T20 World cup squad in 2024.

As soon as Shivam Dube was on the pitch Mumbai Indians didn’t opt for any spin option but it still didn’t stop Dube from bashing MI bowling all over the park. This meant that CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons was bullish about Dube’s impact against spinners and teams.

“When he (Dube) comes on, they take the spinners off (and) they put the pacemen on. He has become more and more effective at that. But they didn't bowl spin again (in) the rest of the game because he was at the wicket,” Simmons told the media after Sunday's match.

Simmons on Dube's improvement

Simmons further went on the address the fact that Dube’s improvement against pace bowling has been the game changer for the all-rounder and opposition are scared to bowl against him.

“It's about how you control the match and someone like him can control it because they can't ball spin anymore. They don't want to. They're scared to. His ability to be effective against the pace bowling has become a massive asset for him,” he added.

A big reason behind Shivam Dube’s improvement according to Simmons has been Chennai Super Kings faith in their players.

“One of the most important things you can give your cricketers is something called safety. Psychological safety is the buzzword. Safety to fail, safety to try, safety to grow, be challenged all the time, but be trusted,” he said.

If Shivam Dube continues in the same stead than he does have a clear shot at clinching the T20 World Cup spot for Team India.

(With PTI Inputs)