IPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Score & Updates: Fraser-McGurk departs after spectacular knock
In an exciting doubleheader Saturday during, Delhi Capitals will host the Mumbai Indians in Match 43 of the IPL 2024 season. Delhi have picked up some pace in their form, while Mumbai lost their last clash against Rajasthan. Both teams will aim to get back in their winning ways. Catch up all of the action at republicworld.com
4: 11 IST, April 27th 2024
Piyush Chawla gets the breakthrough. McGurk goes after scoring 84 runs. DC-114/1 after 7.4 overs.
4: 02 IST, April 27th 2024
Delhi Capitals scored 92 runs in the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk is at 78.
3: 46 IST, April 27th 2024
DC races to a fifty in just 3 overs. McGurk in unbelievable form.
3: 34 IST, April 27th 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk starts off with a boundary, another boundary and a six. 19 runs have been made in the first over.
3: 11 IST, April 27th 2024
Delhi Capitals (DC) Confirmed XI
Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Hope, Pant, Stubbs, Axar, Kushagra, Kuldeep, Williams, Mukesh, Khaleel.
Mumbai Indians (MI) Confirmed XI
Rohit, Ishan, Tilak, Wadhera, Pandya, David, Chawla, Nabi, Wood, Bumrah, Thushara
3: 01 IST, April 27th 2024
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and skipper Hardik Pandya has decided to bowl first.
1: 46 IST, April 27th 2024
The IPL 2024 Action between DC vs MI is all set to begin at 03:30 PM, toss at 03:00 PM
