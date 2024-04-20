Advertisement

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood superstar Preity Zinta had been under the news recently as her rumoured comments about Mumbai Indians former skipper Rohit Sharma were doing the rounds on social media and in media.

In those comments, Preity Zinta was seen saying that she was desperate to get Rohit Sharma in Punjab Kings next season to replace Shikhar Dhawan as the captain in 2025.

Advertisement

The comments spread like wild fire especially after Punjab Kings have endured a difficult start to life in IPL 2024 with just two wins out of seven. The pressure on Shikhar Dhawan will mount as his team lies ninth in the IPL 2024 points table.

But as it turns out, the Punjab Kings owner has cleared all the air over those comments and slammed them as fake news.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Bollywood made MS Dhoni's biopic too early': MSD hits 101m GIANT SIX

As her fake comments were causing immense uproar among the fans, Preity Zinta decided to set the record straight once and for all.

Preity Zinta posted on X and called out all the fake rumours and quotes that were doing the rounds by slamming them as “Fake & Baseless”.

Advertisement

“I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have never discussed him in any interview nor made this statement”, wrote Preity Zinta on X.

#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured ,… pic.twitter.com/VYbyV4eqHU — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta)

Preity Zinta has further urged media outlets and fans to stay away from misinformation.

Also Read | IPL 2024: CSK bus gets BLOCKED by fans ahead of clash against LSG

Advertisement

Priety Zinta backs Shikhar Dhawan

Additionally, Preity Zinta has further backed the current Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan and extended her support to him during injury.

Advertisement

“I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured , makes these articles appear in very poor taste”, added Zinta.

Preity Zinta further confirmed that all their energies are focused on making the most out of the IPL 2024 season and turn their fortunes around.

Advertisement

While, Shikhar Dhawan is still out injured, Punjab Kings will look to bounce back from their loss to Mumbai Indians when they face Gujarat Titans at home on Sunday.