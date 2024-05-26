Advertisement

The much-anticipated day for the IPL 2024 final has arrived, featuring a thrilling clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With Pat Cummins leading SRH and Shreyas Iyer captaining KKR, the stage is set for an electrifying and fiercely contested championship showdown.

Can Pat Cummins emulate MS Dhoni’s feat tonight in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final?

Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has a rare chance to emulate MS Dhoni's accomplishment of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ODI World Cup in the same cricket season. At MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, Cummins will lead SRH against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final.

By winning both the IPL championship and the ODI World Cup in the same season in 2011, Dhoni accomplished a rare double. In a similar vein, Cummins hopes to guide the Hyderabad-based squad to IPL triumph in the 2024 final after captaining Australia to success in the 2023 ODI World Cup where they beat India.

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni has won five IPL trophies in the years 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Whereas Cummins has one IPL title, that was with KKR in 2014 under the captainship of the KKR legend Gautam Gambhir.

This season, KKR won the league stage with nine victories, three losses, and two draws, collecting twenty points. They defeated SRH in Qualifier 1, and their performance earned them a direct spot in the final. But SRH defeated the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2, guaranteeing their spot in the championship game.

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Weather Report

As per accuweather.com, on May 26, the evening in Chennai will continue to be overcast. Once more, the captains will have to win the toss and attempt to bat first because there will be 100% cloud cover and little dew. There will be a 34–32 degree Celsius temperature range. The humidity will rise from 61 per cent at 7 pm to 68 per cent at 11 pm IST.

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Pitch Update

In Qualifier 2, the Chennai field proved to be a veritable gold mine for spinners in the second half, provided that there was no dew. This was because the ball was clinging tightly. It held up in the wicket even when pacers delivered slower deliveries, making it challenging for the hitters to play the huge smashes. However, the wicket held up well in the first innings, with the ball striking the bat nicely. It follows that the final should feature a wicket of a similar calibre.

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.