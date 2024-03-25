×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

IPL 2024 Full Schedule: BCCI unveils complete roster of all 74 matches, final to be held in Chennai

Now, the BCCI has unveiled the full timetable for all 74 matches of IPL 2024. The tournament's final will take place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2024
IPL 2024 | Image:BCCI/IPL
On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the complete schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Initially, the BCCI had only revealed the schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024, as it was waiting for the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are set to take place in April-May.

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

Now, the BCCI has unveiled the full timetable for all 74 matches of IPL 2024. The tournament's final will take place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 26. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 1 on May 21 and the Eliminator on May 22, while Chennai will be the venue for Qualifier 2 on May 24. The final league stage match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19. 

“In the second phase, Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their enthusiastic home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.”

“Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be the home to PBKS, hosting two matches on May 5th and 9th against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.”

“Rajasthan Royals too have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab Kings on May 15th and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19th, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL.”

“After a break on May 20th, the spotlight will shift to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the world’s biggest cricket stadium hosts an electrifying Qualifier 1 clash featuring two top-ranked sides on Tuesday, May 21st, followed by the exciting Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22nd.”

“Similarly to the season opener, the Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai, the home turf of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Friday, May 24th, followed by the summit clash on Sunday, May 26th.”

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

