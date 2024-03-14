Advertisement

On Thursday, March 14, Gautam Gambhir arrived in Kolkata in anticipation of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former Indian batsman had previously been appointed as the mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming T20 tournament.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja injury: Team India all-rounder begins recovery, shares update with fans

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir gets a hero's welcome in Kolkata

KKR shared a video on their official Instagram channel, showcasing Gautam Gambhir alongside the team management.

Advertisement

The BOSS OF KKR is Back in Kolkata as a Knight after 7 Long Year! 💜#AmiKKR | #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/14GeMioWan — Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) March 14, 2024

Gambhir's association with KKR dates back to 2011, during which he played a pivotal role in transforming the fortunes of the IPL franchise. Under his leadership, KKR emerged victorious in the finals against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2012 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2014.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

Advertisement

In 2018, Gautam Gambhir bid farewell to KKR and briefly represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) for one season before retiring from professional cricket later that same year.

Since Gautam Gambhir's departure from KKR, the team has been unable to secure an IPL title. In 2021, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, they reached the final but were defeated by CSK. In the past two seasons, the team has failed to qualify for the playoffs. With Gambhir now serving as their mentor, KKR aims to reclaim their former glory.

Advertisement

KKR batter Rinku Singh also arrived in Kolkata to join the squad ahead of IPL 2024. He received a loud reception from fans at the airport.