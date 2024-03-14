×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Ravindra Jadeja injury: Team India all-rounder begins recovery, shares update with fans

Ravindra Jadeja shared a video on Wednesday in which he is seen doing light training in the gym as he continues to work his way towards full fitness. 

Reported by: Suraj Alva
Ravindra Jadeja, Team India, T20 World Cup
Image: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even before Team India took the flight to Australia for T20 World Cup 2022, they already had two important players on the injury table.  Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were both ruled out of the tournament due to their respective injuries.  While Bumrah was withdrawn from the T20 World Cup squad couple of weeks before the tournament, Ravindra Jadeja has been out of the team since Asia Cup due to a knee injury. The all-rounder underwent an operation and is currently making his recovery. 

Ravindra Jadeja injury update: Cricketer shares video of his rehabilitation 

The 33-year-old shared a video on Wednesday in which he is seen doing light training in the gym as he continues to work his way towards full fitness. 

A couple of weeks back Jadeja posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle in which he wrote, “The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,". 

Back in September, Team India coach Rahul Dravid while giving an update on Jadeja's injury had said, "Jadeja, he has injured his knee. Obviously he is ruled out for the Asia Cup. He's under the care of the medical team, he has gone to see the doctors, he has gone to see the experts,".

Without no Ravindra Jadeja in the team, the selectors decided to draft Axar Patel as a replacement in the T20 World Cup team. Besides Axar, Team India will also have the services of Ravichandran Ashwin even after going with a pace-heavy combination for the tournament. 

 

Published October 20th, 2022 at 10:31 IST

T20 World CupAsia Cup

