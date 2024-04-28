Advertisement

Sunday promises to be another thrilling affair in the already entertaining IPL 2024. The match 45 of IPL 2024 will witness the Gujarat Titans take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a bottom of the table clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both GT and RCB have endured a rocky IPL 2024 campaign. While Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have won four games out of their first nine games this season and are seventh in the points table with eight points, while Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand have only won two and are plum last with just four points.

Advertisement

However, RCB will be feeling a lot better about themselves after their thumping victory over high flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. The Gujarat Titans will be looking to bounce back from their 4 run against Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Points table: Updated IPL standings

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB: Dream 11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report & more

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Dream 11 Picks

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice Captain: David Miller

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Sai Sudharshan

Advertisement

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Toss Update

The coin toss between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 will take place at 3:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad for the clash between GT and RCB is expected to be warm with the temperature in the afternoon 40 degree Celsius. The air quality for the match is expected to be poor with high pollution.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Pitch Report

Thankfully for the bowlers and the fans, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has not been a belting 250+ flat decks that have been seen throughout other venues in IPL. The pitch this season in Gujarat has been on the slowish side and will offer plenty of grip to spinners. So expect a pretty even contest tonight.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Predicted XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.