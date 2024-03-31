Advertisement

An exciting clash awaits as Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. The Titans boast a formidable lineup including captain Shubman Gill and the experienced David Miller, while Sunrisers' squad, led by Pat Cummins, promises an intense battle. Expect a thrilling T20 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

GT vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Predicted 11: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill©, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted 11: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik

GT vs SRH Toss update

The toss for the GT vs SRH match will take place at 3:00 PM.

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks

Keepers – Heirich Klaasen (c), Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Weather Report

On Sunday afternoon in Ahmedabad, there will be bright skies and a temperature of about 26°C. There will be an average wind speed of 10 km/h and a humidity level of about 38%.

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Pitch Update

In Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, historic changes in the wicket have shaped a challenging pitch. The black soil has shifted the advantage towards slower bowlers. Batters must capitalize on powerplay overs within the 186-run average. As the match progresses, the wicket may slow down, favoring spin bowlers. It's anticipated to be a tough battle as the pitch offers a 60% advantage to pace bowling and 70% favoring batting.

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade.