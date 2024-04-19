Hardik Pandya BLASTS Mumbai Indians teammates for going "SOFT" against Punjab Kings

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians prevailed in a thrilling encounter at IPL 2024 as they managed to hold off a heroic Punjab Kings effort and emerge victorious by nine runs at Mullanpur.

Despite the victory, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya wasn't too pleased with his MI teammates and blasted them for allowing Punjab Kings to come close in the end.

Mumbai Indians were cruising in match 33 of IPL 2024 as they had Punjab Kings 40/4 after powerplay. In under 80 runs, PBKS had lost six wickets and chasing a total of 193, a massive win seemed to be coming Mumbai's way.

But as it turned out a valiant innings from Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh and Harpreet Brar meant that Punjab Kings came ever so close to the victory and in the end lost by only nine runs.

An absolute rollercoaster of a game in Mullanpur comes to an end! 🎢



And it's the Mumbai Indians who emerge victorious in a nerve-wracking contest 🔥👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/m7TQkWe8xz#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/sLKVcBm9oy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

A match which MI should have won by a big margin, they ended up winning by only nine and looked like they could lose it all at one stage.

Hardik Pandya Blasts MI teammates

The Mumbai Indians skipper wasn't too pleased with the way his players handled things towards the end and let his feelings known in the post match presentation.

Pandya was quick to point out that the reason why Punjab Kings came so close was because of his side's soft approach and soft bowling in the middle overs.

“We were soft in certain departments and certain overs and that kind of costed us in the game and the score”, said Hardik Pandya on the improvements he expects from the team.

Mumbai Indians Prevail in must win encounter

Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya can breathe a sigh of relief as they managed to thwart off a late Punjab Kings challenge to register their third win in IPL 2024.

The start to the season has been tough for Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya having only won two of their first six encounters.

A victory in their seventh encounter takes their tally to six points and keeps the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's hopes for playoffs alive.

Up next for Mumbai Indians is a tough match against the top seed Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya will hope his team can respond to his “soft" comments and prove him wrong.

